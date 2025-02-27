‘Multilingualism helped you in life…’: MoS Jayant Singh to TN CM Stalin over language war

Minister of State for Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Education, Jayant Singh, joined the language debate and asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin if he had not himself benefited from multilingualism. Singh’s remarks come amid an intense language row in Tamil Nadu, with DMK alleging that the BJP-led NDA government at the centre is trying to impose Hindi through the three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP).

Stalin had said that the state would be ready for a “language war” if required.

Singh asked Stalin how many languages he could speak or comprehend. “Undoubtedly multilingualism helped you in your life journey, why deny Tamil Nadu’s youth the same opportunity?” he asked, stating that language should be a bridge and not serve as a call for war.

As NEP 2020, Section 4.13 clearly enunciates: ‘The three-language formula… https://t.co/spcKsdR4mT — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) February 26, 2025

"Many great leaders from the South—Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Shri HD Deve Gowda, Dr. Radhakrishnan, Shri PV Narasimha Rao, and Shri KR Narayanan—spoke and understood multiple languages. Why deny Tamil Nadu’s future generations the same advantage?" he later said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu CM had said that the DMK would not oppose Hindi if it is not ‘imposed’ on the state. In a letter to his party men, Stalin said that forcing Hindi on Tamils amounts to playing with their self respect.

"For those asking why DMK still opposes Hindi, my humble response to them as one among you is--because you still impose it on us. We won't oppose if you don't impose; won't blacken Hindi words in Tamil Nadu. Self-respect is Tamils' unique characteristic and we will not allow anyone, whoever it is, to play with it," he asserted.

Stalin recalled the anti-Hindi agitations in the state as early as between 1937-39 and spoke of leaders, including EV Ramasamy 'Periar' actively participating in the agitation.

He said that some BJP leaders were saying that the blackening of Hindi names in railway stations would affect north Indian passengers in the state, and asked whether there were similar concerns for the Tamils. "They should rather pose this question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan whether name boards in Uttar Pradesh had Tamil and other south Indian languages to benefit passengers from the region travelling there for the Kashi Sangamam and the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj," the DMK chief said.

Stalin said that the Dravidian movement did not have enmity against any language but it would not allow another language to dominate Tamil.

Tamil Nadu's two-language policy (Tamil and English) has resulted in the state standing tall with good strides in school education, higher education, skill development and creation of employment opportunities, Stalin said. He also accused the Central BJP government of "betraying" the southern state and assured to take all steps for protecting Tamil.