'Visit ED, IT offices with black paint': Annamalai fires back at Stalin over language row

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK, accusing the party of hypocrisy over its opposition to the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. His remarks come after pro-Tamil activists blackened Hindi signboards at Pollachi Junction and Palayankottai railway stations in protest against alleged Hindi imposition.

Slamming the act, Annamalai remarked, "Had seen a few misguided individuals roaming around with a can of black paint, striking Hindi letters in opposition to the three-language formula in the New National Education Policy. We would humbly suggest that they visit the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Office with the same can of black paint. They can check for the addresses of these offices from the corrupt DMK Ministers as they frequently visit these places."

The BJP leader accused the DMK leadership of maintaining double standards on language education, pointing out that while DMK ministers and councillors enroll their children in private schools that teach multiple languages, government school students are denied the same opportunity. "The DMK party is a bunch of confused nincompoops who have different standards for their families and others," he said, adding, "After securing their children's future, they go around spreading fallacies and propaganda against the three-language policy; irony of things."

Annamalai posed a series of pointed questions to Chief Minister MK Stalin, challenging him to justify DMK's stance. "Why are Hindi, other Indian languages, and international languages taught in CBSE/matriculation schools run by DMK leaders, but denied to students in government schools? Is learning an additional language a privilege only for those who can afford it?" he asked.

The BJP leader also reiterated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s clarification that the three-language policy does not mandate Hindi, but allows students to choose a third language of their preference, including other Dravidian languages. "Over 25 languages are defined as Dravidian languages. Having named your party the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, why is the State Government opposed to government school students learning a third language such as Kannada, Telugu, or Malayalam?" he questioned.

His comments come after Chief Minister Stalin’s sharp attack on NEP 2020, in which he claimed that Tamil Nadu would "regress by 2,000 years" if the policy was implemented and declared that the state would not accept it even if the Centre offered Rs 10,000 crore. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin also reaffirmed that Tamil Nadu would stick to the two-language policy—Tamil and English.

Hitting back, Annamalai urged Stalin to stop hiding behind "false narratives" and provide answers to the people of Tamil Nadu. "The people of Tamil Nadu deserve transparency, not hypocrisy. Will MK Stalin dare to answer these questions, or will he continue to hide behind false narratives?" he asked. He further taunted the INDI alliance, saying Stalin should invite his allies to Tamil Nadu and "give them also a box of black paint".