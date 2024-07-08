Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah granted bail by local court

A court in Dadar Sewri granted provisional cash bail to Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, Mihir Shah's father, for Rs 15,000 on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

The accused's father had applied for bail right after the court sent him to 14 days in judicial custody. His driver, Rajrushi Bidawat, was sent to one day in police custody. They were arrested for helping Mihir Shah flee the scene after a hit-and-run incident in Worli that killed a woman.

A woman died on a Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area after her two-wheeler was hit by a BMW, according to the police. The car was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena leader, who is currently at large. Shah and his driver, Bidawat, were returning home from a long drive at Marine Drive.

Worli Police reported on Monday that Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah, made several phone calls to his 24-year-old son after the hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a woman.

Mihir had been partying at a pub in Juhu with friends before the incident. The police have taken statements from three friends who were with him that night.

Mumbai Police has assembled 14 teams to locate Mihir Shah, who has gone missing since the car he was reportedly driving collided with a scooter on Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli. A lookout notice has been issued for Mihir.

Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, was traveling with her husband, Pradip, on Annie Besant Road when a luxury car lost control at around 5:30 am, according to Worli police.

Kaveri fell on the road and was officially pronounced dead at the hospital. Her husband received treatment and was subsequently discharged.