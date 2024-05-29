Mumbai coastal road tunnel seepage sparks concerns, CM Eknath Shinde conducts inspection

The first phase of Mumbai's ambitious coastal road, inaugurated in March, is experiencing leaks in two to three expansion joints. This issue is particularly concerning as the city prepares for heavy rainfall. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday inspected the leaks at the southbound tunnel near the Marine Drive end, part of the first phase of the coastal road.

"There were leakages in two to three expansion joints of the coastal road, and they will be plugged using polymer grouting. I have suggested polymer grouting on all 25 joints on each side of the tunnel to avoid water seepage even during the monsoon," the Chief Minister said while speaking to reporters after the inspection.

Shinde assured that the repair work would not disrupt traffic on the coastal road, ensuring motorists will not face any inconvenience.

"The second phase of the coastal road from Marine Drive to Worli will be thrown open to traffic by June 10," he said.

Eknath Shinde inspected the tunnel after a viral video on social media showed water seeping into the southbound tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified that the water was seeping through the planned expansion joints. They assured that the seepage would be sealed by performing injection grouting through these joints.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray criticized the current state government for delaying the tunnel work, saying the coastal road could have been finished and opened by December 2023 if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had stayed in power. Thackeray also accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of corruption, claiming they slowed down the project and increased costs after toppling the MVA government.

"After the corrupt regime toppled our regime, they slowed down the work and worked on cost escalation," Thackeray said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also alleged that the first phase was hastily inaugurated to gain credit before the upcoming elections. He promised that if the MVA returns to power, they would investigate the delays.