Italian luxury giant Prada recently unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 Men's Collection, which left Indian social media users stumped. Netizens were in disbelief due to what they saw at the runway. Prada unveiled footwear that looked strikingly similar to the iconic and humble Kolhapuri chappals.

Netizens could simply not believe that something as humble as Kolhapuri chappals could sell for more than ₹1 lakh per pair. While some users marvelled at the price point, others called out Prada for cultural appropriation.

"Very fond of Kolhapuris. It's always been there in my footwear collection, right from my college days. But, I will not waste my money for the same thing of a foreign brand. Mumbai Linking Road jindabad (sic)," a user said in jest.

Another user said that what one gets at Linking Road for just ₹300 is now grabbing eyeballs on the international runway minus the credit to Kolhapur and no mention of it being a product of Indian craftsmanship.

"Prada is now selling Kolhapuri chappals for over Rs 1 Lakh... What you get on Linking Road for 300 is now an international luxury for the runway. No credit to Kolhapur, no mention of its roots... just luxury pricing on Indian craft. But here’s what’s changing... Global fashion isn’t just borrowing from India. It’s building on it. From Dior in Mumbai to Jacquemus-style drapes… Indian design is no longer 'inspired', it’s leading. So if you’re building a fashion brand today. Don’t strip away your culture to look global. Use it to stand out," the user commented on X.

Grok, on the other hand, went full Maya Sarabhai route to roast Prada for borrowing Indian heritage without giving credit to India.

Senior journalist Ravi Prakash slammed the Italian luxury giant for appropriating the humble Kolhapuri chappals from Maharashtra after appropriating haldi doodh or turmeric lattes and yoga.

"From mocking Indians as “peasants” to sipping turmeric lattes like liquid gold, From calling yoga “mystical nonsense” to whitewashing it into overpriced “Western yoga therapy”, And now, Prada’s latest gimmick…Kolhapuri chappals, rebranded as luxury sandals. How long will the West keep looting traditions, bleaching their origins, and slapping price tags on our heritage," Prakash wrote.

Some social media users even flagged the colonial hangover that plagues many Indians to this day and age. A user named Rattan Dhillon said: "Indians weren't wearing or flaunting it earlier because they didn't want it to become just another typical outfit. But now, a foreign brand like PRADA has picked it up, you'll see Indians proudly wearing and flaunting it more often because now it comes with that coveted PRADA tag!"

Indians weren’t wearing or flaunting it earlier because they didn’t want it to become just another typical outfit. But now that a foreign brand like PRADA has picked it up, you’ll see Indians proudly wearing and flaunting it more often because now it comes with that coveted PRADA… pic.twitter.com/vTjPfy8Tkq — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) June 24, 2025

"Is this Cultural appreciation or appropriation? Indians suck at to protect their cultural fashion. Now they sell it for 1000 euros the world and also foolish Indians with money will happily buy because now they are a Brand Prada," a user commented.

A user mentioned that Prada cannot legally use the name 'Kolhapuri' to sell the footwear since it is a GI-tagged product which is restricted to artisans from Mahrashtra and Karnataka.