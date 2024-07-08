Mumbai rain: Schools, colleges shut, train services impacted due to heavy downpour, says BMC

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging, especially in the suburban areas, on Monday morning. Given the heavy downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for the first session in all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai.

The municipal corporation said that any decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation. Mumbai logged over 300 mm of rainfall at various places from 1 am to 7 am on Monday.

Heavy rains in Mumbai led to waterlogging in the railway tracks of Vidyavihar Railway Station.

Moreover, suburban train services have also been impacted due to massive waterlogging. Trains such as 12110 (MMR-CSMT), 11010 (PUNE-CSMT), 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN), 11007 (PUNE-CSMT DECCAN), and 12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXP) stand cancelled due to waterlogging at various railway stations in the Mumbai division today.

Local train services, however, resumed on the Central Line after rainwater receded. Central Railway's suburban services were affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations as rainwater was above the tracks. "Rainwater was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour, now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected," Central Railways CPRO said.

The BMC is using high capacity water pumps to drain water from railway tracks and the Central Railways staff is closely monitoring the situation. Many BEST buses have also been diverted from their regular route, BEST Bus Transport said.

Due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, says BEST Bus Transport.

Massive traffic jams were also reported from areas like the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle. A commuter stuck at the King's Circle amid rains in Mumbai told news agency ANI, "My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job."

Andheri Subway also got completely submerged in water due to the heavy rains.

The traffic slows down on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashes Mumbai city.

Pedestrians and vehicles cross heavily waterlogged streets at King's Circle amid rains in Mumbai



A commuter says, "My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job."

Andheri Subway in Mumbai gets completely submerged in water following heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days. As per the Met Department, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to report heavy rains from July 8-10.