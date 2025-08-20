Mumbai rains intensify: IMD issues red alert as record 200 mm rain lashes city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for very heavy rain in Mumbai on August 20, a day after the city was battered by another round of downpour that brought trains to a halt, diverted flights, and forced evacuations from low-lying areas.

Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm of rain in just 11 hours on Tuesday, submerging streets in Kurla, Dadar, Andheri, and Sion. The Mithi River swelled to 3.9 metres, dangerously close to its 4-metre danger mark, prompting the evacuation of over 400 residents in Kurla’s Kranti Nagar with the help of NDRF and civic teams.

Monorail rescue operations

As the rains paralysed transport, 782 passengers were rescued from two overcrowded Monorail trains that got stranded between stations. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said power failure was triggered by a sudden passenger rush as local train services collapsed. At Mysore Colony–Bhakti Park, 582 passengers were evacuated using snorkel ladders, while 200 more were rescued from another Monorail and towed back to Wadala station. Some passengers complained of suffocation, with one hospitalised but reported stable.

Train and flight disruptions

Central Railway’s harbour line services, suspended for over 15 hours on Tuesday, were restored by 3 am on Wednesday. Mainline services resumed earlier, but delays of 35–45 minutes persisted across both Central and Western lines. Long-distance trains, including the Jodhpur–Dadar Express and Jaipur–Pune Express, were diverted or short-terminated.

At Mumbai airport, at least eight flights were diverted while others faced lengthy delays as rain flooded operational areas, leaving passengers stranded in overcrowded terminals.

Schools, exams and alerts

The University of Mumbai postponed all examinations scheduled for August 20, citing student safety amid transport chaos. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dismissed a viral message claiming schools would remain closed on Wednesday, calling it fake.

The IMD warned of “intense to very intense rainfall spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40–60 kmph” in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Raigad remains under a red alert, while Thane, Palghar and Ratnagiri are on orange. Officials added that rainfall intensity is expected to ease from Thursday.

Statewide toll

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, heavy rain pounded parts of Konkan, Marathwada, and western regions for the fourth straight day. The state death toll climbed to 24, with five fatalities reported on Tuesday alone. Over 1,550 people across four districts have been moved to safer locations as rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad approach danger levels.