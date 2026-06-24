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Mumbai under red alert; IMD warns of heavy rain and strong winds

Mumbai under red alert; IMD warns of heavy rain and strong winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar at 4 am on Wednesday, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, intense to very intense rainfall

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  • Updated Jun 24, 2026 9:19 AM IST
Mumbai under red alert; IMD warns of heavy rain and strong windsMumbai meets monsoon: IMD issues red alert

Mumbai woke up to a rain-soaked Wednesday morning after heavy overnight showers marked the strengthening of the monsoon across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar at 4 am on Wednesday, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, intense to very intense rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–60 kmph. The alert was initially issued for a three-hour period as heavy rain continued across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. 

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The weather warning comes after persistent overnight rainfall across the financial capital, with many residents waking up to wet and challenging conditions. Authorities have cautioned that the combination of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds could lead to disruptions in normal life and pose safety risks.

The IMD has advised residents to remain alert and exercise caution while travelling outdoors during the period of severe weather. Strong wind gusts and intense rainfall are expected to affect visibility and could create hazardous conditions in vulnerable areas.

The red alert indicates the likelihood of severe weather activity over Mumbai and Palghar, with meteorologists closely monitoring conditions as the monsoon intensifies across the region

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 9:19 AM IST
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