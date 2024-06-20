Mumbai's Chalo bus records 50% growth in ridership, adds new electric AC buses to expand fleet capacity by 44%

The BEST-affiliated Chalo buses recorded a 50 percent growth in ridership in the past three months witnessing about 10,000 daily average ridership on a typical weekday. To cater to this increasing demand, it is now expanding its by 44 percent by adding new electric luxury AC buses, bringing the total network size to 144.

This move will result in more trips on popular routes like Belapur-Colaba (via MTHL-Atal Setu), Thane-Andheri, Thane-BKC, and Navi Mumbai-BKC. Commuters on these routes can expect a bump in daily trips with an increase in frequencies between 15 percent and 40 percent.

The Belapur-Colaba (via MTHL) route, connecting Navi Mumbai to Colaba via the new MTHL-Atal Setu and Eastern Freeway, has seen explosive popularity. Chalo has added 50 percent more trips to this route to handle additional demand.

With its fleet expansion, Chalo is also exploring new all-day and weekend routes which would help cater a wider audience across Mumbai.

Chalo’s monthly travel plans are also popular among customers as they offer convenience and flexibility with options ranging from 10 trips to 45 trips. The 45-trip plan is the most popular choice followed by the 25-trip plan.

Chalo has also introduced route-specific passes based on public demand, which have been well-received.

“We are thrilled to witness the growing demand for Chalo Bus in Mumbai," says Mohit Dubey, CEO of Chalo.

“With the introduction of new travel plans and fleet expansion, Chalo will be adding new all-day and weekend routes as well which will provide seamless and affordable public transport experience across Mumbai,” Dubey said.

Founded with the core purpose of making travel better for everyone, Chalo now has operations in 61 cities in India and other countries. The Chalo App allows live bus tracking with over 60 million app sessions each month.

The Chalo Bus service was launched in Mumbai in 2022. With this fleet expansion, Chalo will operate 100 electric luxury AC buses and 44 BS6 low-emission luxury AC buses. Passengers are assured of a dedicated reclining seat with personal AC vents and USB charging ports. Tickets can be booked via the Chalo App, and passengers can live track their buses to minimise waiting time at bus stops.

Chalo has also built a globally relevant bus operating system for bus operators that converts buses into ‘digital buses’ and makes them more reliable for passengers.