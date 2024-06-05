Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Muslim women gather at UP Congress headquarters in Lucknow for 'Guarantee Card'

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: A day after the results, in which the INDIA bloc put up an impressive fight, a large number of Muslim women reached outside the UP Congress party office, demanding a 'Guarantee Card', Aaj Tak reported on Wednesday. Many women also submitted the Congress guarantee card they had already received, filling in their name, address, and number, in the party office.

Some women claim they have also received a receipt from the Congress office after filling and submitting the guarantee card. The women said that during the election campaign, Congress had promised to give money, and now INDIA had performed well, "so we have come to submit the guarantee card".

In its manifesto, the Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh for women belonging to SC, ST, and backward categories.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the election campaign, said the new government will transfer Rs 1 lakh annually into accounts of women belonging to SC, ST, and backward categories.

Gandhi also assured to provide guaranteed apprenticeships to unemployed youths. "Our manifesto mentions three to four revolutionary steps taken by us like transferring Rs 1 lakh into (bank) accounts of women belonging to SC and ST categories, backward classes, and for women from poor families. This way we will provide thousands of rupees in their accounts every month," he said.

