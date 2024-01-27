scorecardresearch
'My MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore': Kejriwal's explosive charge against BJP

Kejriwal said his MLAs declined the offer.  "This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi," Kejriwal stated. 

In a long post on X, Kejriwal said BJP contacted 21 MLAs but as per his information they contacted only 7 MLAs In a long post on X, Kejriwal said BJP contacted 21 MLAs but as per his information they contacted only 7 MLAs

Alleging bid by the BJP to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that the party tried to poach seven of his MLAs, offering them Rs 25 crore to contest elections from the BJP ticket. 

“Recently they have contacted our 7 MLAs in Delhi and said, we will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that we will break the MLAs… After that we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also come. Will give Rs 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket,”Kejriwal said.

"In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not get any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly together. This time also these people will fail in their nefarious intentions."

Published on: Jan 27, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
