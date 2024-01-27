'My MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore': Kejriwal's explosive charge against BJP

Alleging bid by the BJP to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that the party tried to poach seven of his MLAs, offering them Rs 25 crore to contest elections from the BJP ticket.

“Recently they have contacted our 7 MLAs in Delhi and said, we will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that we will break the MLAs… After that we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also come. Will give Rs 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket,”Kejriwal said.

पिछले दिनों इन्होंने हमारे दिल्ली के 7 MLAs को संपर्क कर कहा है - “कुछ दिन बाद केजरीवाल को गिरफ़्तार कर लेंगे। उसके बाद MLAs को तोड़ेंगे। 21 MLAs से बात हो गयी है। औरों से भी बात कर रहे हैं। उसके बाद दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार गिरा देंगे। आप भी आ जाओ। 25 करोड़ रुपये देंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2024

Kejriwal said his MLAs declined the offer. "This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi," Kejriwal stated.

"In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not get any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly together. This time also these people will fail in their nefarious intentions."