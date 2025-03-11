Myanmar fake job scam: India repatriates 283 nationals trapped in scam centers

The Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand, in coordination with local authorities, have successfully repatriated 283 Indian nationals who were trapped in cybercrime and scam operations along the Myanmar-Thailand border. The individuals were flown back to India on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot, Thailand.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), these individuals had been lured with fake job offers and forced to engage in fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in the region. "The Government of India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of Indian nationals lured to various Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers," the MEA said.

The Indian government has repeatedly warned against such job scams through advisories and social media alerts. The MEA once again urged Indian nationals to verify foreign job offers through official channels, including Indian missions abroad, and to thoroughly check the credentials of recruiting agents and companies before accepting employment opportunities.

"Indian nationals are once again advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer," the MEA said.

This is not the first such rescue operation. In December, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar facilitated the release of six Indian nationals trapped in scam compounds in Myawaddy. The embassy confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that 101 Indian citizens had been repatriated from Myanmar since July 2024.