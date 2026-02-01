Union Budget 2026: Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Global Health, Fortis shares rise up to 7% today; here's why

Shares of hospital players such as Max Healthcare Institute, Global Health, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Fortis Healthcare rose after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to build five medical value tourism hubs in India.

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute rose 4.09% to Rs 996.25, Narayana Hrudayalaya gained 2.94% to Rs 1820, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises stock gained 1.59% to Rs 7069.95, Fortis Healthcare shares rose 1.94% to Rs 868.20 and Global Health stock rose 6.79% to Rs 1126.70.

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Later, Apollo Hospitals shares ended 0.40% lower at Rs 6,931.90 and Max Healthcare Institute shares ended 2% higher at Rs 976.15. Narayana Hrudayalaya shares closed 1.92% higher at Rs 1801.75. Global Health stock closed 6.19% higher at Rs 1120. However, Fortis Healthcare shares slipped 2.22% to close at Rs 832.75.

"To promote India as a hub for medical tourism services, I propose to launch a Scheme to support States in establishing five Regional Medical Hubs, in partnership with the private sector. These Hubs will serve as integrated healthcare complexes that combine medical, educational and research facilities. They will have AYUSH Centres, Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres and infrastructure for diagnostics, post-care and rehabilitation. These Hubs will provide diverse job opportunities for health professionals including doctors and AHPs," said the FM during her Ninth consecutive Budget speech today.

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The announcement of medical tourism hubs further strengthens India’s international tourism appeal.

Ravleen Sethi, Director, CareEdge Ratings – Healthcare & Medical Tourism said, "The Union Budget 2026-27 is set to bolster India’s healthcare and hospital sector with its emphasis on medical tourism. The proposal to establish five regional medical tourism hubs seeks to position India as a global destination for high-quality healthcare, integrating treatment with education, research and rehabilitation. These measures are expected to drive higher patient inflows and improve revenue visibility for organised hospital operators.”