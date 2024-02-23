'Naani ko nanihaal ka haal suna rahe hai': Rahul Gandhi responds to PM Modi's jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Rahul Gandhi for his recent comment calling Uttar Pradesh's youth 'drunk and addicts' during a rally in Varanasi. In response, the Congress leader shared a video of a youth protest demanding re-examination and accused PM Modi of misguiding Uttar Pradesh's young population regarding their situation.

Rahul Gandhi retorted to PM Modi's criticism in the same style, stating that the Prime Minister was narrating the condition of the grandmother's house to the grandmother.

"Modi ji naani ko nanihaal ka haal suna rahe hai," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. "There are protests against paper leak everywhere in Uttar Pradesh -- from Lucknow to Prayagraj. PM Modi is only 100 km away from there in Varanasi and is misleading the youth in the name of the youth only," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

लखनऊ से लेकर प्रयागराज तक पुलिस भर्ती पेपर लीक को लेकर युवा सड़कों पर हैं।



और वहां से मात्र 100 किमी दूर वाराणसी में प्रधानमंत्री युवाओं के नाम पर युवाओं को ही बरगला रहे हैं।



ठेठ बनारसी अंदाज में कहें तो मोदी जी ‘नानी को ननिहाल का हाल सुना रहे हैं’। pic.twitter.com/rjnrdu2ViQ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 23, 2024

He also highlighted the ongoing protests against paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh, from Lucknow to Prayagraj. PM Modi, on the other hand, expressed shock and surprise at Rahul Gandhi's remarks, accusing the Congress of venting out their frustrations on the people.

Gandhi's 'drunk and addict' comment was made in Amethi, while addressing the issue of unemployment. He stated that he witnessed people lying on the roads in Varanasi in an intoxicated state.

Civil service aspirants have been protesting in Lucknow and Prayagraj against the alleged leaking of question papers of the police recruitment examination.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav showed his support for the competitive exam aspirants protesting at the Allahabad Public Service Commission office and accused the BJP of shying away from conducting examinations due to the obligation of providing jobs and reservations afterwards.

"We are with the agitation of competitive exam aspirants going on at Allahabad Public Service Commission office. BJP does not want to complete any examination because after that job will have to be given and reservation will have to be given in the job," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted on X supporting the agitation.