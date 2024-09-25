Namo Bharat Metro line: 22 stations coming up in Noida, check out what places will be covered by 2031

In what is being seen as a major relief for commuters of Gautam Buddha Nagar district and nearby areas in Uttar Pradesh, the much-anticipated Namo Bharat Metro line, connecting Ghaziabad to the upcoming Noida International Airport, is beginning to taking shape.

This project, designed to ease travel between Delhi NCR and the new airport in Jewar, promises to transform the region’s connectivity.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has reportedly undertaken an extensive population survey to better understand the rising demand for public transport.

The survey's findings will help craft a comprehensive plan tailored to meet the growing transportation needs of the region, ensuring the metro system is both efficient and future-ready.

The total length of the Namo Bharat Metro route will reportedly stretch 72.4 km, featuring 22 proposed stations. Starting from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, the metro line will extend to Greater Noida West, Alpha One, and Noida International Airport.

This project is expected to be completed by 2031. BT could not independently verify this timeline.

This ambitious metro line will pass through critical areas such as Sector 71 in Noida, Greater Noida West (Noida Extension), Tech Zone 4, and Pari Chowk, enhancing connectivity across the region.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is spearheading the project, with a focus on improving transportation between Delhi NCR and the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The metro project is expected to cut travel time for commuters while providing a comfortable and convenient alternative to road travel. Strategically designed to cater to the growing population, the metro will also serve air passengers by directly linking to Noida International Airport.

In addition to easing travel for residents, this project aims to streamline access for professionals working in the tech zones and other commercial hubs of Noida and Greater Noida, addressing the city's rising demand for public transportation.