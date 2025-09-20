Nasscom raises concerns over new $100,000 H-1B visa fee, calls for clarity on implementation

India’s top tech industry body, Nasscom, has voiced concerns over the White House's new proclamation imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, announced on September 19, 2025. The move is part of a broader reform to the skilled worker program but could have far-reaching consequences for global technology companies and Indian nationals working in the US.

“Adjustments of this nature can potentially have ripple effects on America’s innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy,” Nasscom said in a statement, warning of disruptions to business continuity and client projects that rely on onshore talent.

The industry group highlighted that Indian technology companies have already been reducing their reliance on H-1B visas by increasing local hiring in the U.S. These firms also comply with all governance requirements, pay prevailing wages, and contribute to the American economy through partnerships with academia and startups, it noted. “H-1B workers for these companies by no means are a threat to national security in the US,” the statement emphasised.

Nasscom flagged the rushed timeline for implementation — starting just one day after the announcement — as a major concern. The one-day deadline creates “considerable uncertainty” for businesses, professionals, and students worldwide. “Policy changes of this scale are best introduced with adequate transition periods,” it added.

Reiterating its long-standing position, Nasscom stressed that high-skilled talent is essential for maintaining the US’s innovation leadership, especially at a time when advances in AI and frontier technologies are defining global competitiveness.

The organization said it would continue to monitor developments, work with stakeholders to assess the implications, and seek further clarity on the discretionary waiver process to be administered by the Secretary of Homeland Security.