'NCP had offered support to BJP in 2014, Sharad Pawar called it a strategy to keep Shiv Sena away,' claims Ajit Pawar 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday claimed that the undivided NCP had offered its support from outside to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 to keep Shiv Sena away from forming the government in the state. "In 2014, we were against the BJP but we supported the BJP from outside that you should form the government. We had asked about this, after which he (Sharad Pawar) said that this is a strategy to keep Shiv Sena away," Ajit Pawar, who split NCP in July 2023, told news agency ANI.

Related Articles

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP had won 122 of 288 seats, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena had bagged 63. The NCP won 41. The BJP and Shiv Sena together had crossed the majority mark of 145, but the NCP wanted to keep the Sena out of the government and offered its support to the largest party.

In 2017, once again an attempt was made to go with the BJP, Ajit Pawar said. "But BJP's people said that we both (Shiv Sena and BJP) have been working together for many years, we will not leave anyone. If you (NCP) want to come then come. He (Sharad Pawar) said Shiv Sena does not work well for us and you should remove Shiv Sena from the government then we will come with you. They (BJP) said we would not remove them."

Junior Pawar said that then came the elections of 2019, then also the NCP supported the BJP from outside. "We were told that after a few days of outside support, we would have to go with the BJP but it did not happen. Then he (Sharad Pawar) said that we would have to go with Congress and Shiv Sena, I asked him, you had said that we would not go with Shiv Sena and now how will we form the government with them? He said all these things happen in the politics," the Deputy CM said.

Earlier this month, NCP MP Praful Patel said Sharad Pawar had also agreed to join the NDA but backed off at the last moment. A faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar broke away and joined the NDA in July last year. The NCP ministers took oath on July 2. "On 15th-16th July, we met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and requested him to join us. Later, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar met at a businessman's residence in Pune. He was also 50% ready (to join the government)," the NCP leader said while speaking to ANI.

In Maharashtra, the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde's Sena are contesting Lok Sabha elections together. In the first two phases, polling was held for 13 Lok Sabha seats. In the third phase, voting will be held for 11 seats including NCP stronghold Baramati on May 7.





