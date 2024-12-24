NDA meeting tomorrow: Key meet at JP Nadda's residence. Ambedkar row, ONOE, Waqf Bill, assembly elections on agenda

Leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a key meeting tomorrow at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence in Delhi.

The top two agendas of this meeting are the raging row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. Ambedkar as well as ensuring better coordination among NDA allies. All the senior leaders of the NDA will be present at the meeting, NDTV reported citing sources.

The NDA allies are likely to reply to the Congress party on the Ambedkar row. The allies may also deliberate upon key legislations such as One Nation One Election and Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and finalise a strategy.

Furthermore, the BJP is likely to discuss seat-sharing in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2025. The saffron party may give a few seats to the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)

During the last Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged NDA allies to meet every month for better coordination.

The session comes on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary. The meet also assumes importance as Parliament witnessed some unprecedented developments in the recently concluded Winter session.

Last week, the protests on Ambedkar outside the Makar Dwar of the Parliament took a dramatic turn with jostling among the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs. Two BJP MPs -- Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput -- were injured in the jostling.

Sarangi and Rajput were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, of pushing Sarangi and Rajput.

After the incident, Delhi Police registered an FIR against the LoP on a complaint filed by BJP's Hemang Joshi. The complainant accused Gandhi of "physical assault and incitement" during the scuffle.