After months of discord, Ambedkar emerges as the rallying force for a fractured Opposition — but can this newfound unity endure?

Ditching his signature white T-shirt for a striking blue one—a colour deeply associated with B R Ambedkar—Rahul Gandhi strode purposefully across the Parliament premises on Thursday. He was at the forefront of a protest led by INDIA bloc MPs, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on Ambedkar made during a recent House debate. Gandhi’s blue attire, a deliberate nod to Ambedkar’s legacy, underscored the Congress leader’s attempt to frame himself as a champion of social justice, a strategy aimed at reclaiming lost political ground among Dalits and marginalised groups.

His arrival on the scene was more than symbolic. By approaching the Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs—distinguished in their unmistakable red caps—and merging the two protests, Gandhi demonstrated an astute understanding of political optics. The handshake with SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav sent a message of solidarity and strategic alignment, an unspoken acknowledgment that, despite historical differences, Opposition unity remains critical to challenging the BJP’s dominance.

At nearly the same moment, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) amplified the battle on another front. On a party WhatsApp group, they circulated a tweet by Prakash Ambedkar—leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Prakash had expressed gratitude to TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien for filing a privilege notice against Shah.

“Derogatory remarks against Babasaheb will not be tolerated by those who revere him and acknowledge his unmatched contribution,” Prakash Ambedkar asserted. “The fight against the anti-Ambedkar mindset will continue, from the streets to the halls of Parliament. I’m glad Derek has taken a stand in this battle.”

This move revealed a crucial subtext: while the TMC has often distanced itself from the Congress-led INDIA bloc, it recognises the political heft of Ambedkar’s legacy and the need to engage with it. Ambedkar is no longer just an icon; he is a political currency with cross-sectional appeal, capable of mobilising Dalits, OBCs, and even sections of the urban intelligentsia who view him as the custodian of constitutional values. For parties like the TMC, positioning themselves on the “right side” of this issue allows them to avoid alienating these key constituencies.

With this, Amit Shah now faced two privilege notices—the first from Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and the second from O’Brien. While privilege notices are unlikely to materially impact Shah, the Opposition’s ability to sustain momentum on this controversy reflects a sharper political instinct. By keeping the spotlight on Shah’s remarks, they have effectively forced the BJP onto the defensive, a rarity in a Parliament where the ruling party often dictates the terms of debate.

Adding to the pressure, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal penned identical letters to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar—both key allies of the BJP. Kejriwal accused Shah of “hurting the sentiments of millions” and urged the two leaders to reconsider their alliance with the BJP.

“Babasaheb is not just a leader; he represents the soul of our nation,” Kejriwal wrote. “After such statements, those who venerate Babasaheb are beginning to question whether they can continue to support the BJP.”

The calculated outreach to Naidu and Kumar is significant. Both leaders occupy pivotal roles in coalition politics, and their alliances are often transactional rather than ideological. By invoking Ambedkar’s legacy, Kejriwal was appealing not just to their political calculus but to their moral positioning—a subtle but potent strategy that could deepen fissures in the BJP’s alliances.

This convergence marked a turning point for the fractured Opposition. After weeks of disunity—heightened by disagreements on the Adani issue and electronic voting machines—the outrage over Shah’s remarks provided them with common ground. By Thursday, the Congress protest had drawn in not just their INDIA bloc allies but also parties like the Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP.

The Shiv Sena’s participation was particularly significant, given its leaders’ lingering resentment over Gandhi’s recent comments on V D Savarkar. Similarly, AAP—which has repeatedly distanced itself from a Congress alliance in Delhi—put aside its differences to join forces on this issue. The TMC, though maintaining its physical distance from the Congress-led demonstration, made it clear through its actions and statements that they were fully aligned in spirit.

For the Congress, the timing could not have been better. After facing relentless attacks from the BJP during last week’s Constitution Day debate, the focus had now shifted squarely onto the ruling party. The controversy also tied neatly into Rahul Gandhi’s long-standing anti-BJP campaign, centred on safeguarding the Constitution and championing social justice—themes that the Congress has increasingly adopted as part of its broader political messaging.

But the larger question looms: can the Opposition sustain this momentum? While Shah’s remarks have galvanised them for now, the BJP’s electoral machinery remains formidable, and the ruling party has often shown a ruthless ability to shift the narrative. The Congress’s strategy to align itself more closely with Ambedkar’s legacy is not new, but it reflects a deeper realisation that social justice—once a monopoly of regional parties like the SP and BSP—is a terrain they must reclaim to remain relevant.

In many ways, the events of Thursday reflected more than just a political protest. It was a show of collective strength, a rare moment of unity, and a pointed reminder to the BJP that Ambedkar’s legacy remains an emotive and potent force in Indian politics. For the Opposition, it was both a symbolic assertion and a tactical manoeuvre—a step towards a larger battle where the fight for Ambedkar’s ideals could yet become the axis around which the political discourse turns.