NDA parties to meet President today, stake claim to form govt under Modi's leadership: Sources

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance parties are currently meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7LKM. After the meeting, the NDA leader will meet President Droupadi Murmu today to stake claim to form a government under Narendra Modi's leadership, sources told India Today.

The NDA, which comprises TDP, JDU, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Chirag Paswan's LJP, has won 292 seats.

Home Minister Amit Shah, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and JDU leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha, were among those present at the meeting.

The JDU and TDP's roles are crucial and the BJP does not have a majority on its own. Ahead of attending the NDA partners' meeting in Delhi, Chandrababu Naidu had said, "We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you."

The TDP won 16 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the JDU won 12 of the 40 seats in Bihar. The BJP fell short of a majority this time with victory on only 240 Lok Sabha seats.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)

