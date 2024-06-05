'Wait and watch what happens': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav makes cryptic statement ahead of big INDIA meet today

With hectic parleys underway for government formation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, addressing media in Delhi, said that one needs to have patience and that conversations are going on.

"I have just landed here [in Delhi], and one needs to have patience for these things. Just wait and watch what happens," he said.

In light of the impending strategy meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Yadav's enigmatic remarks have sparked considerable speculation. The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday at 6 PM, will be hosted by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence. The primary agenda is to formulate a strategy for government formation, with a key focus on whether to engage with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The gathering will also feature a thorough analysis of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. Prominent opposition figures expected to attend include Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Champai Soren, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, and D. Raja. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are also slated to be present, according to reports by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Notably absent from the meeting will be Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) will be represented by a delegate, as confirmed by NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule to India Today. Abhishek Banerjee will represent the TMC, traveling from Kolkata for the event.

In anticipation of the INDIA alliance meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed the party's support for Rahul Gandhi as a Prime Ministerial candidate, contingent on his willingness to lead.

"If Rahul Gandhi is prepared to accept the leadership, we have no objections. He is a national figure, has proven his capabilities, and enjoys widespread popularity. Within the INDIA alliance, there is no discord regarding the choice of Prime Minister," Raut stated.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and BJP ally HD Kumaraswamy dismissed the Congress' efforts to form a government, asserting that they would be futile. He confirmed his participation in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi, reinforcing his stance against the Congress' initiative.

Commenting on the Congress' attempts, Kumaraswamy remarked, "Nothing will come of it."

Previously, Rahul Gandhi emphasized at a Congress press conference post-election that no decisions regarding government formation would be made without consulting coalition partners. He also refrained from commenting on whether the INDIA bloc would approach the TDP and JD(U).