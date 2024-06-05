Chandrababu Naidu to demand Speaker's post, INDIA bloc hasn't reached out yet: Sources

NDA meeting today: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will stay firmly with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and there is no change in the party line. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will put forth his demand for the Speaker's post and other demands at the NDA meeting to be held in Delhi today, sources told AajTak.

No one from the Opposition INDIA alliance has spoken to Naidu yet. Naidu is expected to land in Delhi for the NDA meeting at around 1 pm, sources added. In another boost to the NDA, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar is also expected to arrive in the national capital.

The TDP and JDU will give letters of support to the BJP in Delhi, following which the NDA will stake its claim to form the government at the Centre, sources added.

TDP emerges saviour in Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), along with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, came to the NDA's rescue in Andhra Pradesh. In the Lok Sabha elections, the TDP won 16 seats whereas the Jana Sena Party won 2 seats. The BJP could bag only 3 seats.

In the state elections, the TDP did all the political heavylifting as the regional satrap won 135 out of 175 seats. Jana Sena Party got 21 seats and the BJP won 8 seats in the Assembly polls. The YSR Congress Party was routed in both the Lok Sabha elections as well as the state polls.

In 2024,the YSR Congress was reduced to 4 from 22 Lok Sabha seats previously. In the state elections, the YSR Congress came down from 140 seats to 11 seats.

Bihar saves BJP in North India

In Bihar, the Janata Dal (United) won 12 seats in Bihar, including Siwan and Gopalganj, in Lok Sabha elections 2024. The BJP won on other 12 seats, including Saran and Begusarai.

Lok Sabha Election results 2024

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, the NDA got 292 out of 543 seats. Of this, the BJP won in 240 seats and its allies TDP and JDU won 16 and 12 seats, respectively. This was a far cry from 2019 when the BJP won on 303 seats without the allies' support and the NDA got 353 seats.

The INDIA alliance got 234 seats in the general elections held this year. The Congress improved its 2019 tally as it secured a total of 99 seats. In 2019, the grand old party had secured only 52 seats.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)