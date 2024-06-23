NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: CBI team attacked in Bihar’s Nawada, 4 arrested

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the UGC-NET paper leak faced an attack in the Nawada district of Bihar. The incident occurred in Kasiadeeh village where the team was present. In video footage, a crowd surrounded the CBI vehicles and harassed the officers.

The Bihar police have arrested four individuals in connection with the attack on the CBI team investigating the UGC-NET paper leak in Nawada district.

Ambrish Rahul, Superintendent of Police in Nawada, mentioned that the accused in the attack on the CBI team have been charged with disrupting government work and assault. He explained that the CBI raid was conducted discreetly without prior notification to the local Rajauli Police. Consequently, when the raid began, locals mistook the CBI officers for imposters, leading to questioning and subsequent intervention by the Rajauli Police.

“We sent a team and the CBI team was brought to the station. The CBI team has not arrested anyone,” said Ambrish Rahul.

Although no CBI officials sustained major injuries during the incident, some of them did suffer minor injuries as they were surrounded by people while in their car.

"We have registered a case and investigation is going on," said the SP.

The arrested suspects have been placed in judicial custody.

Earlier this week, the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals regarding the UGC-NET paper leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) canceled the exam on June 18, the same day it was held, citing concerns over the exam's integrity being compromised.

On Sunday, officials firmly denied reports claiming that The National Testing Agency (NTA) website and its other online platforms were hacked. They reassured the public that these systems are completely secure, dismissing the rumors as inaccurate and misleading.

"NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that they have been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading, PTI qoted a senior official, as saying.