Nepal Gen-Z protests escalate: Army imposes nationwide curfew, protesters demand fresh elections

The Gen-Z movement in Nepal has issued a public declaration demanding sweeping political reforms, insisting the struggle is for the nation’s future and not tied to any party or individual. Those who died during the protests will be declared martyrs, with their families honoured and supported.

The declaration calls for immediate dissolution of the House of Representatives, a constitutional amendment or rewrite with active citizen and youth participation, fresh elections after an interim period, and directly elected executive leadership. It also demands investigation and nationalisation of illegally acquired property from the past 30 years and restructuring of five key sectors: education, health, justice, security, and communication.

Nationwide curfew

The Nepal Army has announced that the current prohibitory order will remain in effect until 5 pm Wednesday, after which a nationwide curfew will be imposed until 6am Thursday. “Groups have infiltrated the demonstrations and engaged in vandalism, arson, looting, targeted attacks, and attempted sexual assaults,” the Army said.

Essential services, including ambulances, fire engines, hearses, and vehicles carrying health workers and security personnel, will be allowed to operate with coordination from local authorities. The Army expressed condolences for the loss of life and property and urged the public to rely on verified information, emphasising ongoing discussions among stakeholders to find a political resolution.

Former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai addressed the protesters, warning that the movement may have been infiltrated by outsiders with hidden agendas. He noted that recent attacks on Parliament, Singha Durbar, courts, political offices, and leaders’ residences were unlikely to be the work of genuine protesters and urged introspection. Bhattarai recalled his decade-long support for alternative politics and noted that many books gifted to him by young Nepalese abroad were destroyed during the unrest, though he saved Edward O Wilson’s The Human Nature, reflecting on lessons of altruism and selfishness that might guide the movement.

Army takes control over key areas

In an effort to stabilise the situation, the Nepal Army has taken control of strategic locations, including Tribhuvan International Airport and Singhdurbar. Troops were deployed following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation to restore order and protect critical infrastructure. The Army has called for public cooperation, stressing the urgent need for peace amidst continued violence. Flights at Tribhuvan International Airport have been partially suspended, and Indian officials are in constant contact with their Nepalese counterparts to help stabilise the situation.

Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has repeatedly appealed for restraint, urging protesters to avoid violence and engage in dialogue. While the Army’s intervention has brought temporary calm, questions remain about the formation of a new government and whether Nepal’s political establishment can adequately address the grievances that sparked the protests.