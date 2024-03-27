Nepal mayor's daughter, Osho follower Aarti Hamal goes missing in Goa. Details here

Aarti Hamal, the daughter of Gopal Hamal, mayor of Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city in Nepal, has reportedly gone missing in Goa. Aarti, known to be a follower of Osho meditation, had been residing in Goa for several months. She was last seen near Ashvem Bridge on Monday evening.

Gopal Hamal took to social media appealing for assistance in locating his daughter. Aarti's sister, Arzoo Hamal, and her husband are en route to Goa to join the search, he said.

"My elder daughter, Aarti, is an Osho meditator who has been living in Goa for a few months. However, I have received a message from her friend stating that she has lost contact with Aarti Zorba Vibes Ashwem Breeze since yesterday. I humbly request that those who live in Goa assist in the search for my daughter, Aarti," he posted on X.

He added: "Also, my younger daughter Aarzoo and son-in-law are flying to Goa tonight to look for our elder daughter Aarti". The family has provided contact numbers to aid in the search.

Arzoo, in a social media post, mentioned they received numerous calls with information about possible sightings of Aarti near a bridge in Siolim. "“We have received more than 500 calls since we left from Nepal to Lucknow. We are still getting calls even post 12:00am. Some of the people have been very helpful and we are eternally grateful to them," she said in her post.

Some callers suggested she was taken to a hospital after being found unconscious, while others believed she was taken to a police station. She added: “Our well-wishers who have reached out and are trying to help have been looking in hospitals and police stations in and around that area. But nothing has really been clear so far. ”

No clear information has been established yet. Arzoo also confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed with the Goa Police in relation to the case.