Nepal PM Oli preparing to flee to Dubai, private plane on standby: Sources

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is reportedly preparing to leave for Dubai, citing medical treatment, as protests continue to roil the country and his government suffers multiple ministerial resignations. A private airline, Himalaya Airlines, has been placed on standby for the trip, a source close to him told India Today. Oli has assigned acting responsibilities to his Deputy Prime Minister ahead of the planned departure.

The political crisis has deepened after three ministers quit in the span of 48 hours. On Tuesday, Health Minister Pradip Paudel resigned from his post, becoming the third cabinet member to step down since violent youth-led protests erupted over the government's social media ban. Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari resigned earlier in the day, citing the government's "authoritarian response" to demonstrators, while Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak quit on Monday evening.

The unrest has spread beyond Kathmandu. Protesters on Tuesday pelted stones at the residence of former Deputy Prime Minister and senior Oli ally Raghuveer Mahaseth in Janakpur, underlining the growing anger across Nepal.

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa has demanded Oli's resignation. "Innocent youths have been killed unnecessarily. The prime minister must take responsibility for this suppression and step down immediately," he said.

The government has already withdrawn its decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube, after violent protests left at least 19 people dead and more than 300 injured. Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said the Cabinet reversed the ban on Monday night and requested the youth-led ‘Gen Z’ movement to end its agitation.

The protests, dubbed the "Gen Z Revolution", began as an online campaign against corruption and the social media ban before spilling onto the streets. Thousands of young demonstrators, many in school uniforms, marched through Kathmandu and other cities, clashing with security forces who fired tear gas, water cannons, and live rounds.

The Nepal Army has been deployed in the capital to restore order. Hospitals across the country are overwhelmed, with at least 347 injured protesters under treatment.

Oli, expressing grief over the deaths, alleged that "infiltration by some unwanted elements in the peaceful demonstration" forced the government to act. He said the ban was meant to "regulate" platforms, not to stifle free speech. Despite the reversal, the protests have only intensified.