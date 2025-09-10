Nepal protests update: Efforts to evacuate 400 Indians stranded in Kathmandu, Tribhuvan airport shut indefinitely

Discussions are ongoing about sending Indian Air Force planes to Kathmandu to evacuate Indian citizens, with reports indicating over 400 Indians stranded at the airport. Efforts are being coordinated by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to ensure a smooth evacuation process, India Today reported.

Advertisement

Related Articles

India is preparing to send special aircraft to evacuate these stranded citizens, with close coordination between Indian and Nepali authorities. The aim is to ensure the evacuation is conducted efficiently, given the challenging circumstances.

Officials from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu are in constant contact with the Nepali Army to finalize plans for the arrival of the aircraft. This cooperation is crucial in managing logistics and ensuring the safety of the citizens involved.

The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Indian Embassy to expedite the return of the stranded individuals. Both governments are working towards a swift resolution to the predicament faced by the foreign nationals.

Four families from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh have been affected, with fourteen people, including children, trapped in a hotel in Kathmandu. They have reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention for their safe return.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed indefinitely due to escalating protests and violence. The Nepal Army has stepped in to make arrangements for the accommodation and food of foreign nationals stranded at the airport. This move comes as the situation affects travel plans and safety concerns for international visitors.

The Nepal Army has urged all foreign nationals to contact the nearest army or security forces. Tour operators have been directed to provide details of all foreign nationals who have entered Nepal through their services, updating on their current status. Those staying in hotels are advised to remain indoors.