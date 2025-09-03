'Never return to law of jungle': Xi cautions world on bullying, veiled jab at Trump?

Chinese President Xi Jinping used the backdrop of Beijing's largest-ever military parade to warn against a return to great-power bullying, in what appeared to be a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump.

"The world must never return to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak," Xi said at a state banquet on Wednesday, hours after presiding over a massive display of China's military might. He was joined by 26 visiting heads of state, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Xi's message came as Trump’s protectionist tariffs and unpredictable policies have strained Washington’s ties with both rivals and allies. Before the parade, Xi declared that China was "unstoppable" and would “never be intimidated” by external pressure. "Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum," he told a crowd of over 50,000 at Tiananmen Square.

The spectacle marked the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II. The 90-minute parade featured intercontinental ballistic missiles, tanks, fighter jets, and directed-energy systems, much of it showcased publicly for the first time. In a symbolic moment, Xi, Putin, and Kim appeared together for a group photo — their first public meeting as a trio.

Xi cast China as a nation destined for leadership. "The Chinese people’s rejuvenation cannot be blocked, and the noble goal of the peaceful development of human civilization must triumph," he said.

The US, which was not represented at the event, reacted with unease. Trump, excluded from Beijing’s guest list, used social media to lash out: "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America." He also questioned whether Xi would acknowledge the role of US soldiers in defeating Japan.

The event followed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, where Xi, Putin, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage. Modi skipped Wednesday’s parade, though his warm exchanges with both leaders days earlier fuelled speculation about shifting alignments in global power.

