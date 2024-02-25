'New fraud in India': Indian cricketer orders food from Zomato, app shows... 

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar on Saturday said he had ordered food from Zomato and while he did not receive the food, the app showed the order was delivered. Chahar said when he contacted the customer service they also said that the order had been delivered and that he was lying.

"New fraud in India. Ordered food from @zomato and app shows delivered but didn't receive anything," the cricketer said in a post on X. "After calling the customer service they also said that it’s been delivered and m lying 🤥 . M sure lot of people must be facing same issues. Tag @zomato and tell your story."

Zomato responded to Chahar's post and apologized for the inconvenience. "Rest assured, we take such issues seriously and are urgently looking into the matter to ensure a swift resolution," it wrote on X.

Reacting to this, the cricketer, who played for the CSK in IPL, said he just wanted to highlight this as a lot of people face this issue and no proper action is taken. He said giving back the money of the order will not solve the issue. "Hunger cannot be compensated with money."

Harish Reddy, a social media user, said if Deepak Chahar, who has played cricket for India and is an IPL star, has to face this, "what will be the response from @zomatocare for normal people".

Another user said that many times, orders (sweets etc) are delivered in opened boxes. "In spite of sharing pics, Zomato usually responds with a note: Sorry for the inconvenience. That too after several follow ups via email. That's why I order now only when it's very urgent."