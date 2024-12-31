New Year's 2025 Eve: Check traffic advisories across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai as celebrations kick-off

As New Year's Eve approaches, cities across India are gearing up for celebrations with friends and family, but authorities are also bracing for potential traffic chaos. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable night, major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, have announced a series of traffic advisories and restrictions.
Delhi
The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory aimed at maintaining public safety and facilitating smooth traffic flow in popular celebration hotspots such as Connaught Place, India Gate, Khan Market, and Hauz Khas Village. Key restrictions include:
The traffic police has also made special traffic arrangements around Saket Malls for New Year celebrations on 31st December 2024 & 1st January 2025.
Mumbai
The Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisory effective from 3 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1, 2025. Key restrictions include:
Pune
In Pune, the Traffic Police have announced restrictions from 5 PM on December 31 until the celebrations conclude. Key measures include:
Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, the City Police have laid out extensive traffic arrangements for December 31. Key points include:
Chennai
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have implemented measures to ease congestion during New Year celebrations, including:
For details on other road blockages, check out the X handle of @ChennaiTraffic.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today