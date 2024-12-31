New Year's 2025 Eve: Check traffic advisories across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai as celebrations kick-off

As New Year's Eve approaches, cities across India are gearing up for celebrations with friends and family, but authorities are also bracing for potential traffic chaos. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable night, major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, have announced a series of traffic advisories and restrictions.

Delhi

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory aimed at maintaining public safety and facilitating smooth traffic flow in popular celebration hotspots such as Connaught Place, India Gate, Khan Market, and Hauz Khas Village. Key restrictions include:

Access Limitations : No vehicles will be allowed to enter Connaught Place beyond designated points at Mandi House and Bengali Market.

: No vehicles will be allowed to enter Connaught Place beyond designated points at Mandi House and Bengali Market. Pass Requirements : Only vehicles with valid passes will be permitted in the inner, middle, and outer circles of Connaught Place.

: Only vehicles with valid passes will be permitted in the inner, middle, and outer circles of Connaught Place. Parking Restrictions: Limited parking will be available at designated lots, with unauthorized vehicles subject to towing and fines.

Kindly follow the advisory#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/GKEfcsa3p3 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 29, 2024

The traffic police has also made special traffic arrangements around Saket Malls for New Year celebrations on 31st December 2024 & 1st January 2025.

Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/hJn9pJymVC — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 31, 2024

Mumbai

The Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisory effective from 3 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1, 2025. Key restrictions include:

Road Closures : Several roads in South Mumbai, including those in Colaba and Marine Drive, will be closed to regular traffic.

: Several roads in South Mumbai, including those in Colaba and Marine Drive, will be closed to regular traffic. Parking Prohibitions: No parking will be allowed on key roads such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road and Madam Cama Road.

Pune

In Pune, the Traffic Police have announced restrictions from 5 PM on December 31 until the celebrations conclude. Key measures include:

No Vehicle Zones : Fergusson College Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road will be designated as 'No Vehicle Zones'.

: Fergusson College Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road will be designated as 'No Vehicle Zones'. Traffic Redirections: Traffic will be halted at various junctions and redirected to minimize congestion.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the City Police have laid out extensive traffic arrangements for December 31. Key points include:

Road Closures : MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street will be closed to all vehicles from 8 PM on December 31 until 2 AM on January 1, 2025.

: MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street will be closed to all vehicles from 8 PM on December 31 until 2 AM on January 1, 2025. Alternative Parking: Parking will be restricted in these areas, with options available at Shivajinagar BMTC Shopping Complex, UB City, and Garuda Mall.

Checkout for parking restrictions before heading out for new year celebrations today. Avoid drunk driving ; use public transport. Have safe and joyous new year !!! pic.twitter.com/zUbReGtnvh — CP Bengaluru ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು (@CPBlr) December 31, 2024

Chennai

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have implemented measures to ease congestion during New Year celebrations, including:

Traffic Diversions : Kamarajar Salai and Elliot Beach will see significant diversions, with the Foreshore Service Road closed to traffic.

: Kamarajar Salai and Elliot Beach will see significant diversions, with the Foreshore Service Road closed to traffic. Parking Restrictions: Vehicles will be prohibited from parking in certain areas, and all flyovers will be closed from 10 PM on December 31 until 6 AM on January.

For details on other road blockages, check out the X handle of @ChennaiTraffic.