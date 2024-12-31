New Year’s celebrations: Noida Police to arrange cab services to send drunk revellers home

New Year’s Eve celebrations: Noida Police has announced a slew of arrangements to ensure the safety of those who drink alcohol on December 31, including arranging cab services. The unique initiative is the result of the collaboration between the police and bar and restaurant owners.

Noida Police will provide cab and auto services to ensure safe transportation of people in an inebriated state.

"We have implemented extensive security measures, including drone surveillance and special cab and auto services, to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve. Those heavily intoxicated will be assisted in reaching home with the support of bar and restaurant operators,” said Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh. Cops who will be deployed at the helpdesks at various malls, pubs and restaurants will not let inebriated people drive cars or bikes, he said.

Noida Police has deployed 3,000 personnel across key locations in the city. High-traffic and crowded areas, including popular malls and nightlife hubs, will be under close surveillance with the help of over 6,000 CCTV cameras and drones.

The police have also inspected security arrangements in places expected to garner high footfalls, including GIP Mall, Garden Galleria, DLF Mall, and Sector 18. Garden Galleria Mall, GIP Mall, Spectrum Mall, and Advant Tower will also be under enhanced security measures. Around 300 police personnel will be stationed at every floor in Garden Galleria Mall, and parking arrangements have been made for 7,000 vehicles.

Ambulance services and women’s safety help desks have been set up in malls and busy areas to handle emergencies. For ease of monitoring, Noida has been divided into three super zones, 10 zones, 27 sectors, and 119 sub-sectors.

DELHI NEW YEAR’S RESTRICTIONS

The Delhi Police has also set several measures to ensure safety during New Year celebrations, particularly to curb drunk driving and manage vehicular movement in key areas such as Connaught Place. According to New Delhi DCP Devesh Mahla, additional forces including motorcycle and foot patrol teams will be deployed to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve. Vehicles will be checked for instances of drunk driving.

A detailed plan has been crafted for the New Delhi district, which involves deploying 10-11 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 47 pickets, and 40 motorcycle patrol teams, alongside an equal number of foot patrol teams. Approximately 15 special vehicles will be used exclusively for patrolling during the New Year celebrations.