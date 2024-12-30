New Year celebrations: Motorcycle, foot patrol teams to be deployed in Delhi; restrictions on vehicular movements

New Year celebrations: Delhi Police will put certain measures to check drunk driving as well as restrict vehicular movements in certain parts of the city, including Connaught Place.

New Delhi DCP Devesh Mahla said that the Delhi Police will deploy additional forces, including motorcycle patrol and foot patrol teams to ensure law and order is maintained during New Year’s Eve. They will also check vehicles for drunk driving.

"We have made a plan for the New Delhi district and according to that, we will deploy 10-11 companies of CAPF, 47 pickets, 40 motorcycle patrol teams and the same number of foot patrol teams... We have prepared about 15 special vehicles for New Year’s only to be used for patrolling,” said Mahla, adding that apart from CAPF, 700-800 local staff will be deployed.

Mahla said that the measures will be in place not only on December 31 but on January 1 as well. He said that large crowds frequent places like India Gate and Connaught Place on both December 31 and January 1.

All the police vehicles and motorcycles, fitted with GPS, will be monitored with the help of geofencing to ensure that they patrol in their designated areas.

“With the help of traffic police, pickets at around 12 places will be set up, and movement of vehicles will be restricted in Connaught Place. Even metro stations will be closed mostly after 9 pm, depending on the volume of footfall,” he said, adding that

The officer said that the Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) teams will also be deployed to ensure the safety of people.

Mahla said that Delhi Police also held consultations with restaurants and have asked them to ensure that the customers do not park their cars on the roads, and that boarding and deboarding happen with the permissible premises. Anyone found violating the terms would be forced to close, and will be issued a challan.