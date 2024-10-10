'Nicest human being, but a total killer': Trump praises PM Modi, recounts his aggressive response amid tension with Pakistan

Republican Presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "the nicest human being" but also "a total killer" when it comes to handling threats to India. Trump made the remarks during an appearance on the 'Flagrant' podcast, where he spoke about his relationship with Modi and shared anecdotes from his presidency.

"Modi, India. He's a friend of mine. He's great...Before him, they were replacing them every year. It's very unstable. He came over. He's a friend of mine. But on the outside, he looks like he's your father. He's the nicest, but he's a total killer," Trump said, describing Modi's outward appearance and internal toughness.

Trump recalled the massive 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in 2019, which saw tens of thousands of people in attendance. "It was beautiful. It's like 80,000 people going crazy. We were walking around...," he said, emphasising his "very good relationship" with Modi.

He added, Modi took him by surprise with his threat of aggressive retaliation against Pakistan, when he said we will handle them, India has…

The former president shared a story about Modi's aggressive stance in response to a perceived threat to India. "There were a couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India," Trump said. "I told him, let me help as I am very good with those people. To which he aggressively responded, 'I will do it. I will do it. And I would do anything necessary. We have defeated them for hundreds of years.'"

Trump said he was taken aback by Modi's forceful response. "I said, whoa, what just happened there," he added, praising Modi's resolve in defending India's national interests.

Although Trump did not specify which country was threatening India, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the country in question was Pakistan. He said Modi took Trump by surprise with his threat of aggressive retaliation against Pakistan. Malviya contrasted it with what he described as the Congress-led UPA's "insipid" response to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also shared the clip from the podcast, commending Modi's "decisive stance" in the face of external threats. "He (Trump) goes on to recount an incident when a 'certain country' threatened India and the decisive stance taken by PM Modi ji in India’s national interest," the minister said.