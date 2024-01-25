Nitish Kumar may end alliance with RJD, recommend dissolution of assembly: Sources

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could end his alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD and recommend the dissolution of the assembly if he does not step down from his post, sources told India Today on Thursday. Just a day ago, Nitish Kumar slammed the dynastic politics and praised the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding Bharat Ratna to former two-time chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

Nitish said Karpoori Thakur never promoted his family - a comment which many believed were directed at Congress and Bihar. A day after this, Lalu Prasad Yada's daughter Rohini Acharya launched a scating attack at Nitish.

Without naming the Bihar Chief Minister, Rohini said that he who claims to be a socialist keeps changing his idelogy. She, however, later deleted her post. Sources told India Today that Nitish Kumar has asked for information about Rohini's social media posts.

Just a day ago, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed that Nitish will break the alliance with RJD after January 25. Meanwhile, NDTV, citing sources, has reported that Lalu Yadav called Nitish Kumar amid reports of him joining hands with BJP.

Nitish Kumar was upset at the RJD as it was reportedly engineering - with Lallan Singh - a split in the the JDU. Kumar got the wind of it and removed Singh from the top post of the party.

Nitish has also been silent on the developments in the INDIA alliance, which was formed on his initiative but was not given any key responsibility until the time ran out. The reports also suggested that he was upset as the INDIA alliance, in his view, was hijacked by the Congress.

(With inputs from Rohit Kumar Singh and Shashi Bhushan)

