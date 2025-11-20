Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th term today

Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as Bihar's chief minister for a record 10th term today after the National Democratic Alliance's sweeping victory in the assembly elections. Preparations at Patna's Gandhi Maidan have been completed, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several senior NDA leaders expected to attend the ceremony. The event is likely to attract over 3 lakh people, according to senior BJP leaders.

Nitish Kumar resigned as the outgoing chief minister on Wednesday and was re-elected as leader of the NDA legislature party, clearing the way for today's oath-taking. Senior leaders including BJP president JP Nadda and Amit Shah arrived in Patna ahead of the event and are scheduled to meet JD(U) and BJP leaders before the ceremony.

He submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the presence of Union Minister Chirag Paswan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The governor asked Nitish Kumar to continue as caretaker chief minister until the new government is formed.

Following meetings of newly elected MLAs, Nitish Kumar was chosen as leader of the NDA legislature party. Samrat Choudhary was appointed BJP legislature party leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as deputy leader. The process was overseen by Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

The new Bihar cabinet is expected to see changes. Sources confirmed that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is likely to get three berths, while Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Manch will get one berth each. A maximum of 16 ministers from the BJP and 14 ministers from JD(U), along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will take oath on November 20, sources told PTI. The cabinet will include several new faces from the main NDA constituents, with smaller allies also set to get representation.

JD(U) leaders likely to be included in the new cabinet are Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Shrowan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Lesi Singh, Sheila Mandal, Madan Sahni, Ratnesh Sada, Mohammad Zama Khan, Jayant Raj, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, and Ashok Chowdhary. Other probable inductees from JD(U) include Rahul Kumar Singh, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, and Panna Lal Singh Patel. BJP sources indicated that most outgoing cabinet ministers will be retained, with Anand Mishra, Rana Randhir, Gayatri Devi, and Vijay Kumar Khemka considered new faces.

A JD(U) leader said, "We are aiming for greater representation in the new cabinet." In the outgoing government, BJP had 15 ministers and JD(U) 12, including Nitish Kumar, with Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an Independent holding one each. "Given that our MLA count has risen sharply since 2020, when we had fewer than 50, we expect more berths this time," the leader added.

The NDA secured a decisive win in Bihar, winning 202 seats out of 243. BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (RV) 19, HAM 5, and RLM 4.