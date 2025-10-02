'No babu could just walk in...': User claims IT creates wealth as it remains out of bureaucracy control in India

A social media user on Wednesday said that the IT industry in India creates and continues to create enormous wealth in India is because it has stayed out of the clutches of the Indian bureaucracy. His take came more than a day after Tamil Nadu-based logistics firm Wintrack suspended its import and export operations in India due to alleged harassment by customs officials.

The user further said that many more industries could create a similar amount of wealth, but the system chokes them.

"One big reason IT in India created and still creates so much wealth is that it stayed out of the clutches of government babus. Unlike traditional businesses, No babu could just walk in and scare you about shutting down your business. That freedom gave IT space to grow. The sad truth is many more industries could create similar wealth if given the same freedom but the system is built to choke them," the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The sad… — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) October 2, 2025

On Wednesday, Wintrack Inc. suspended its import and export operations in India, citing repeated harassment by customs officials in Chennai. The company alleged on social media that a related entity was asked for a Rs 2.1 lakh bribe for an import valued at Rs 6.25 lakh. It claimed, "I know 1000's of shipments from China cleared without BIS and other compliances by paying bribes at Indian ports."

Founder Prawin Ganeshan described meeting with a customs official, stating he had "no other option but to pay and release" a shipment to avoid losses, and claimed to have documented evidence of a Rs 2.1 lakh bribe.

Ganeshan also said that customs raised new compliance issues, such as questioning why charging cables were not declared separately, and that EPR and LMPC compliances were manually requested for the first time, causing delays.

Chennai Customs strongly denied the allegations, calling them "false" and "a deliberate tactic to pressure officials." The department stated that all actions were legally mandated and based on documented violations.

They also said the importer failed to provide required compliance documents and had a pattern of making unsubstantiated allegations.