No bhandara without registration: FDA introduces stricter rules for food distribution events

Organisers planning bhandara, mahaprasad or similar food distribution events will need to complete the required registration process with the food safety authorities before the programme is held, as reported by Pune Mirror.

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The move is expected to bring large-scale religious food distribution activities under greater regulatory supervision and ensure that organisers follow prescribed food safety requirements.

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Action against unregistered events

Authorities have warned that events conducted without the necessary registration or licence could face legal action. Organisers will therefore need to ensure that all required permissions and formalities are completed before food is prepared and distributed.

The regulation is particularly significant because bhandaras and mahaprasad events can attract large crowds, with food often prepared and served to hundreds or thousands of devotees.

Focus on hygiene and food safety

The stricter rules are aimed at ensuring proper hygiene and food safety during such gatherings. Large-scale food preparation can carry risks if ingredients are not stored correctly or if cooking, handling and serving are carried out in unhygienic conditions.

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The FDA's intervention seeks to ensure that organisers take adequate precautions while preparing and distributing food to the public, according to the daily.

Why the move is important

Bhandara and mahaprasad programmes are an important part of religious and community gatherings. However, the scale of these events means that even a minor lapse in food safety could potentially affect a large number of people.

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Mandatory registration will allow authorities to maintain greater oversight and encourage organisers to follow established food safety and hygiene practices.

Organisers need to plan ahead

With the new rules in place, organisers of upcoming bhandara and mahaprasad events are expected to check the applicable FDA requirements and obtain the necessary registration or licence well in advance.