No booze at Diljit Dosanjh's Pune concert as Maharashtra excise cancels permit

The concert, scheduled to take place at Kakade Farm in Kothrud later in the evening, faced criticism from newly elected MLA Patil.

The Maharashtra excise department on Sunday revoked the permit to serve alcohol at actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Pune's Kothrud area, following objections from various quarters, including BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil.  

State excise commissioner C Rajput confirmed the decision, stating, "The state excise department has cancelled the permission to serve liquor during the programme."  

The concert, scheduled to take place at Kakade Farm in Kothrud later in the evening, faced criticism from newly elected MLA Patil. He argued that the event clashed with the city’s cultural ethos and would create logistical issues.  

"Such shows are not part of the city's culture. This will create a major disturbance for residents of the area. The event will also cause traffic jams. Hence, I have urged the city police commissioner to cancel the programme," Patil said in a statement.  

Despite the cancellation of the liquor permit, the concert was expected to proceed as planned, albeit with stricter regulations.

Published on: Nov 24, 2024, 8:21 PM IST
