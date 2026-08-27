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No confirmed ticket? This Indian railway rule could save you from a fine

No confirmed ticket? This Indian railway rule could save you from a fine

Indian Railways has advised passengers not to board without a valid ticket, even during urgent travel. In emergencies, they can first buy a platform ticket and approach the TTE to stay within the rules.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 7:00 AM IST
No confirmed ticket? This Indian railway rule could save you from a fineTravelling on a train without a ticket can land you in trouble.

Travelling on Indian Railways without a valid ticket is treated as a serious offence and can lead to a fine or even imprisonment. Passengers have been advised not to board a train without proper authorisation, even when they face a sudden and urgent need to travel and are unable to get a confirmed ticket.

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Indian Railways is used by crores of passengers every day as it is seen as a cheap, safe and convenient mode of transport. The availability of comfortable seats, toilets, and food arrangements has made train travel popular among passengers across the country. At the same time, sudden travel plans often make it difficult to get a confirmed ticket.

Travelling Without a Ticket Can Lead to Penalties

Under railway rules, travelling without a valid ticket is an offence and can result in a fine or imprisonment if caught. Recently, after 13 years, the penalty for travelling without a valid ticket has been increased to ₹500. In addition to the fine, passengers are also required to pay the full fare from the boarding station to the destination.

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What Passengers Should Do in an Emergency

In an emergency, passengers who do not have a confirmed ticket can first purchase a platform ticket, board the train, and immediately approach the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

The TTE can issue a ticket on the spot, allowing the passenger to continue the journey through the proper process and avoid potential legal trouble. This option is intended only for genuine emergencies. Instead of risking a journey without a ticket, passengers should follow this lawful procedure when travel becomes unavoidable.

Plan Your Journey and Book Your Ticket in Advance

Passengers should avoid travelling regularly without a reserved ticket and are advised to book their tickets in advance through the online or counter-booking facilities provided by the railways.

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Even at the last minute, travellers can check the options available through the IRCTC app or at the railway station. Booking a ticket in advance not only ensures a smoother journey but also helps passengers avoid unnecessary fines and inconvenience.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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