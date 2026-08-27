No confirmed ticket? This Indian railway rule could save you from a fine

Travelling Without a Ticket Can Lead to Penalties

Under railway rules, travelling without a valid ticket is an offence and can result in a fine or imprisonment if caught. Recently, after 13 years, the penalty for travelling without a valid ticket has been increased to ₹500. In addition to the fine, passengers are also required to pay the full fare from the boarding station to the destination.

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What Passengers Should Do in an Emergency

In an emergency, passengers who do not have a confirmed ticket can first purchase a platform ticket, board the train, and immediately approach the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

The TTE can issue a ticket on the spot, allowing the passenger to continue the journey through the proper process and avoid potential legal trouble. This option is intended only for genuine emergencies. Instead of risking a journey without a ticket, passengers should follow this lawful procedure when travel becomes unavoidable.

Plan Your Journey and Book Your Ticket in Advance

Passengers should avoid travelling regularly without a reserved ticket and are advised to book their tickets in advance through the online or counter-booking facilities provided by the railways.

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Even at the last minute, travellers can check the options available through the IRCTC app or at the railway station. Booking a ticket in advance not only ensures a smoother journey but also helps passengers avoid unnecessary fines and inconvenience.