No entry on Aadhaar alone: Security stepped up at India-Nepal border crossings

Authorities have tightened security checks along parts of the India-Nepal border, reports said on Tuesday. Officials have directed security personnel to verify the identity of every traveller and deny entry to those carrying only an Aadhaar card.

Stricter surveillance has reportedly been put in place at the Indo-Nepal Galgalia border as the administration and security agencies move to strengthen border security and curb illegal activities.

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Under the new enforcement drive, travellers will not be allowed to cross the border merely by showing an Aadhaar card. Only those carrying a voter ID card, passport or another valid government identity document will be permitted to enter or exit through the border crossing.

A large number of people travel across the India-Nepal border every day. Security agencies said checks have been intensified in response to recent security challenges, with personnel instructed to scrutinise documents carefully and pay special attention to suspicious activity.

Patrolling in border areas has also been increased. Authorities have urged travellers heading to Nepal or returning from the country to carry valid identity documents to avoid inconvenience during inspections.

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Officials have also warned that legal action may be taken against those violating the rules.

What the Indian Embassy says on air travel

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu already lists only two documents as valid for Indian nationals travelling by air between India and Nepal - a valid Indian passport or an original Indian voter ID card with a photograph issued by the Election Commission of India.

The embassy's website states: "Only the following two documents are valid for Indian Nationals travelling by air between India and Nepal:- VALID INDIAN PASSPORT OR Original Indian Voter ID card with Photograph (issued by the Election Commission of India)."

It further notes: "Downloaded or online print Voter ID card containing details is not acceptable as a travel document. Other documents (Aadhaar, Pan Card, Driving License, Indian Embassy Registration, etc) are also not accepted for travel to Nepal."

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When Nepal stepped up checking at border

The latest tightening of checks comes months after authorities in southern Nepal stepped up enforcement against unauthorised entry of Indian-registered vehicles into border towns.

In April this year, Nepalese officials said no new regulations had been introduced, but enforcement of existing rules had been strengthened following a rise in unauthorised vehicle movements and concerns over security, tax evasion and other illegal activities.

"We have not introduced any new regulation. Rules already exist, but their enforcement has been tightened over the past week due to the growing number of unauthorised entries of foreign vehicles in the border towns of Nepal," said Assistant Chief District Officer of Sarlahi district, Hom Prasad Ghimire.

"Our concern is the increase in illegal activities and insecurity due to unauthorised entry of vehicles from across the border," Ghimire said.

Nepal's Home Ministry had also sought data on Indian-registered vehicles operating across districts in Madhesh province bordering Bihar, while local police said stricter enforcement was necessary from a security perspective.