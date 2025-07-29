'No leader of any country...': PM Modi clears the air on Trump intervention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cleared the air on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Addressing the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that no global leader asked India to stop its offensive against Pakistan.

From May 10 to July 28, Trump has claimed credit for mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan 20 times.

"No leader in the world asked India to stop its operation," Modi told the Lok Sabha. Modi recalled how Pakistan pleaded for a ceasefire after India's counter-terror operation.

He said that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart and pleaded for a ceasefire. "Pakistan said, 'Bahut maara, ab jyaada maar jhelne ki takat nahi hai'. They asked us to stop the war."

Recalling how Pakistan's DGMO pleaded for a ceasefire, Modi said: "Bas karo, bahut maara hai (please stop the attack, you have hit too hard)."

He further laid out the details of his phone call with US Vice President JD Vance on May 9, days after Operation Sindoor reduced terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to rubble.

Modi said that Vance kept trying to get in touch with him for an hour, while detailing what Vance told him when he finally took the call after an hour.

"He informed me that Pakistan was planning a major attack. That's what he told me directly. My response (though some may not understand it) was clear: if Pakistan intends to carry out such an attack, it will have to pay a very heavy price. That's exactly what I told the US Vice President," Modi recounted.

Modi's comments came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi challenged him to publicly contradict Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"Donald Trump said 29 times that he stopped the war. If this is not true, then the PM should deny and say 'Trump, you are a liar'...if you have even half of the 50 per cent courage of Indira Gandhi," he said.