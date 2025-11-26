‘No moral standing to lecture others’: MEA slams Pakistan’s criticism of Ayodhya Ram Mandir flag hoisting

In a firm pushback to Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday dismissed Pakistan’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. India said Pakistan had no right to comment on matters linked to the country’s cultural or religious traditions, especially given its own record on minority rights.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the weekly press briefing, said the remarks were unacceptable and would be treated with the “contempt” they deserved.

“We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others,” he said.

Jaiswal added a sharper note as well. “Pakistan should focus on its own abysmal human rights records, rather than delivering hypocritical homilies,” he said. He later reiterated that “rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records.”

The remarks came soon after a significant ceremony in Ayodhya on Tuesday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised a saffron flag on the shikhar of the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple. The Dhwajarohan Utsav signalled an important milestone in the completion of the temple.

After the flag hoisting, PM Modi offered prayers at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah. He also visited the Saptmandir, which houses temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari, before offering prayers at the Mata Annapurna temple and the Sheshavtar Mandir.

The ceremony was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.