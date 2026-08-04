No more surge pricing in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad? Bharat Taxi launches with fixed fares and driver-owned model

READ ALSO: E20 petrol mandate: Delhi cab & transport operators plans Parliament march on August 4

Service goes live after trials

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mohit Mitra, city head of Bharat Taxi Pune, said the trial phase has now been completed and the service is ready for wider use in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Now commuters across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad can book rides on the platform.

According to him, around 35,000 drivers have already been onboarded under the company’s zero-commission model. He added that fares were finalized in consultation with drivers and aligned with Regional Transport Office norms.

Cooperative model for drivers

Bharat Taxi’s core pitch is not only about pricing but also about ownership. Unlike commission-based platforms, it charges drivers zero commission and offers them co-ownership through a cooperative structure.

Advertisement

The service is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd (STCL), a multi-state cooperative society, in partnership with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). Institutions including Amul and NABARD are also backing the initiative through representation on its interim board.

Fixed fares, limited peak-hour hike

Bharat Taxi is positioning itself as an alternative to app-based cab services such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, where fares can rise sharply during periods of high demand. The company says its pricing will remain stable through the day, with only a 10 per cent increase during morning and evening peak hours.

“The fares don’t fluctuate for those using the Bharat Taxi service. Only during morning and evening peak hours do the charges increase by 10 percent over the base fare,” Mitra said.

Advertisement

The company has also frozen both the ceiling and floor rates for its vehicles to protect riders from arbitrary price spikes while ensuring a minimum earning level for drivers.

Category-wise pricing

“Under standard RTO guidelines, a sedan’s base rate of ₹ 25 per km can typically be lowered to ₹ 18 per km or raised to a ceiling of ₹ 32.50 per km, depending on demand. Bharat Taxi, however, has fixed its floor rate for sedans at ₹ 25 per km – the RTO base rate itself – with similar fixed floors applied across other vehicle categories,” Mitra explained.

Auto-rickshaw fares have been set at ₹ 18 per km. Mitra said the pricing factors in driver waiting time and remains unchanged even at night. The company has also announced intercity rides from Pune to Mumbai, with fares fixed at ₹ 21 per km for hatchbacks, ₹ 23 per km for sedans and 30 per km for SUVs, he said.

Vehicle Type Non-peak hour fare (per km) Peak hour fare (8.30-10.30 am & 5.15-7.45 pm) Auto ₹ 18 ₹ 20 Hatchback ₹ 24 ₹ 26.4 Sedan ₹ 25 ₹ 27.5 SUV ₹ 32 ₹ 35

Airport pickups

Bharat Taxi is also working towards setting up airport pickup services. Mitra said, “Discussions are underway with airport officials to finalise a booth and deposit arrangement, with operations expected to begin soon from the Aeromall.”

Advertisement

READ ALSO: India's first electric flying taxi is here — and it could be carrying patients by 2028