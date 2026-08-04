"There are a range of issues...the CSAM issue was raised, so what measures have been taken regarding that, and synthetically generated information... to what extent that is being looked at. Then, of course, for prominent personalities, when they have verified accounts, if content has to be taken down, there have to be safeguards...all of these will be the issues," Krishnan said.



"We would like to understand from them (Meta) as to why some of these things have not been working the way they are supposed to work, and what are the challenges," Krishnan added.

The meeting will be between the Indian government and Meta's global executives, and it comes amid the recent controversy involving a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook. Now, the government is seeking explanations from Meta about the post removal and its content moderation systems.

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This incident has increased scrutiny of Meta's platform policies, especially around content removal, automated moderation, and accountability of big technology companies.