The Indian government will reportedly meet Meta's global team on August 5 and 6 to discuss its content moderation practices, lapse in handling of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and instances of wrongful action against prominent accounts.
According to inputs by PTI, IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed that the government has summoned Meta's global representatives for issues, highlighting that a major technology company like Meta, which is at the forefront of the tech industry, should have systems that function properly and prevent such mistakes.