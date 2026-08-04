Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Indian govt summons Meta global team on August 5-6 over content moderation; IT Secretary S Krishnan

Indian govt summons Meta global team on August 5-6 over content moderation; IT Secretary S Krishnan

IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed that the government has summoned Meta's global representatives for issues related to content moderation systems.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 1:45 PM IST
Indian govt summons Meta global team on August 5-6 over content moderation; IT Secretary S Krishnan "We would like to understand from them (Meta) as to why some of these things have not been working the way they are supposed to work, and what are the challenges," Krishnan said.

The Indian government will reportedly meet Meta's global team on August 5 and 6 to discuss its content moderation practices, lapse in handling of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and instances of wrongful action against prominent accounts.

According to inputs by PTI, IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed that the government has summoned Meta's global representatives for issues, highlighting that a major technology company like Meta, which is at the forefront of the tech industry, should have systems that function properly and prevent such mistakes.

Advertisement

"There are a range of issues...the CSAM issue was raised, so what measures have been taken regarding that, and synthetically generated information... to what extent that is being looked at. Then, of course, for prominent personalities, when they have verified accounts, if content has to be taken down, there have to be safeguards...all of these will be the issues," Krishnan said.

"We would like to understand from them (Meta) as to why some of these things have not been working the way they are supposed to work, and what are the challenges," Krishnan added.

The meeting will be between the Indian government and Meta's global executives, and it comes amid the recent controversy involving a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook. Now, the government is seeking explanations from Meta about the post removal and its content moderation systems.

Advertisement

This incident has increased scrutiny of Meta's platform policies, especially around content removal, automated moderation, and accountability of big technology companies.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more