No new Tatkal rules from April 15: IRCTC clears air on social media misinformation

Panic over a supposed overhaul of the Tatkal ticket booking system has been put to rest by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which issued a firm clarification stating that no changes to Tatkal booking timings have been proposed or implemented. The clarification comes in response to viral posts circulating on social media claiming that the timings for booking Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets had been revised from April 15.

"Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets," IRCTC said in a statement. "No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes. The permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged."

Currently, Tatkal e-tickets can be booked one day in advance of the date of journey, excluding the travel date itself, based on the train's originating station. Bookings open at 10:00 AM IST for AC classes (2A, 3A, CC, EC, 3E) and 11:00 AM IST for non-AC classes (SL, FC, 2S). Tatkal tickets are not available in First AC.

Tatkal is a last-minute booking scheme available through the IRCTC app and website, where a limited quota of seats is offered at a slightly higher price. The additional Tatkal charge is 10% of the basic fare for second class and 30% for all other classes, subject to minimum and maximum limits.

Importantly, no refund is given for cancelling a confirmed Tatkal ticket. However, if a Tatkal ticket remains waitlisted or is cancelled due to contingencies, standard deduction rules apply as per existing railway guidelines.