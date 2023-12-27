‘Loss of Rs 6,000’: Kanpur man with Tatkal ticket takes Ola to reach Jhansi after train gets delayed by 9 hrs

Along with the festive season rush, passengers travelling through the railway in India are now facing excessive delays due to fog and loss of visibility across the country. Today, as well, several trains across the country faced delays of up to several hours due to fog and low visibility.

One man from Kanpur shared his ordeal on social media as his train was delayed by nine hours. After facing severe problems due to the train delay, he had to take an intercity cab from Kanpur to Jhansi so he would not miss his connecting train after his first train ran late by nine hours. Even though this X (formerly Twitter) user had a confirmed Tatkal ticket worth Rs 1,500, he had to pay Rs 4,500 for the cab ride to reach his destination on time. This accounts for his total loss of Rs 6,000.

"The train that I have to take at 1.15 pm at Kanpur arrived 9 hours late. I had to catch Rajdhani at Jhansi at 8.15 pm. So I came to know about (the train being) late at 2 pm. I have no other option other than taking Ola for Rs 4,500. And the Tatkal ticket was bought for Rs 1,500. Total Rs 6,000 loss," the user wrote on X.

Several other X users also came forward to share their experiences; one user wrote, @RailwaySeva @drmsdah @MangalSAngadi @IRCTCofficial Train 12368 is running exceptionally late. It is just amazing how a train that has a traverse time of less than 24 hours is already late by 11 hours. I am just amazed at the equation of train delay. Sad. Real sad. Please help.”

“No matter how many vande bharat train you run but if you can’t fix your already existing railway structure,” wrote another angry passenger.

“Haal @Delhi Railway station. Isn't it important tht the manager will get informed by @irctc_app about the train delay. If it can't happen thn at least they should have arranged proper seats or smthng. The young one will arrange theirs but what about the old age pepl nd Kids,” added another user.

Multiple trains to and from Delhi were delayed on Wednesday, December 27, due to fog and low visibility in the national capital.

Earlier, the Northern Railways reported that due to the dense fog in the national capital on Tuesday, December 26, a total of 14 trains in the northern zone were affected. “As of today, 14 trains are affected due to fog or less visibility in the Northern Zone of Indian Railways,” reads the Chief Public Relations Officer’s statement.

