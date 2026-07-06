'No other city in the world would function in such rain': JSW's Parth Jindal salutes Mumbai's spirit

As torrential rain continued to lash Mumbai, JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal praised the city's resilience, saying few places in the world could continue functioning after receiving such heavy rainfall.

Jindal said that despite such heavy rain, offices were open, the stock market was running, the airport was operating, and people were still making it to meetings.

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"No other city in the world would be able to function after receiving the kind of rainfall Mumbai has recieved over the last few days," Jindal wrote on X. "The fact that offices are open, stock market running, airport operating and people still making it to meetings etc is a true testament to the incredible spirit of our great city. Salute to Mumbai and to all those who love and live in our great city."

No other city in the world would be able to function after receiving the kind of rainfall Mumbai has recieved over the last few days. The fact that offices are open, stock market running, airport operating and people still making it to meetings etc is a true testament to the… — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 6, 2026

For the last few days, heavy rains have hit the financial capital. The heavy downpour disrupted train services on the Mumbai-Pune Ghat route, and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) advised private offices in the city to allow employees to work from home.

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Also, rains disrupted air travel to and from Mumbai. By 11:30 am on July 6, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport had recorded 17 flight cancellations and 217 delays across arrivals and departures.

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The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for the day after forecasts warned of heavy rain and strong winds across Mumbai and adjoining regions.

Announcing the decision, Speaker Rahul Narwekar appealed to legislators and the public to cooperate with the administration, saying the prevailing weather situation required a collective effort. He urged members to remain alert and assist the government in dealing with the rain-related emergency.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the House that recent incidents, including wall collapses and landslides, reflected the impact of extreme weather conditions rather than a lack of preparedness.

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"The entire disaster management machinery, municipal corporations, and other agencies are on the ground. We are in alert mode," Fadnavis said, adding that traffic on the Mumbai-Pune route was immediately stopped and diverted after a landslide.

The chief minister said the government would present a detailed statement in the Assembly on Tuesday on the rain-related incidents, the response, preventive measures and preparedness, instead of giving an incomplete account while the situation was still evolving.

Appealing for caution, Fadnavis warned that winds of 70 to 90 kmph were expected later in the day and could uproot trees and damage temporary structures. He urged people to avoid non-essential travel and advised youngsters against visiting waterfalls or tourist spots during the spell of heavy rain.

Highlighting the severity of the weather, he said around 800 trees fall on average during the monsoon, but 350 trees had already fallen on Sunday alone.

"The entire administration is in alert mode. We are reviewing the situation across Maharashtra. If there are any shortcomings, the government will address them immediately. The machinery will not fall short anywhere," Fadnavis said, adding that such extreme rainfall was a "force majeure" situation beyond human control but could be managed more effectively with public cooperation.