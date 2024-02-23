'No such Act for now': Karnataka govt backtracks from Kannadiga staff mandate for MNCs

The Karnataka government has reportedly backtracked from its push to asking multinationals reveal the number of

Kannadigas they employ.

IT minister Priyank Kharge clarified that there was no such Act as of now. The government, he said, wanted to ensure the Karnataka bagged more investments.

“When the issue of 60% of Kannada should be used on billboards or name boards came up, other suggestions came up from the members of the Council and the Assembly...It will be discussed,” he said.

Related Articles

The committee to create the proper framework which would decide the inclusions and exclusions for this rule was already in place, he added.

The suggestion, he said, had come from members of the legislature. “If more job opportunities are created for Kannadigas, more economic prosperity happens for Karnataka,” he added.

Kannada and culture minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi announced in the state legislative council on Tuesday that MNCs must display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards on their campuses. Failure to do so, he

added, might lead them to lose licences.

The statement led to backlash from the industry, with prominent leaders like former Infosys board member TV Mohandas Pai calling it a retrograde move that will scare MNCs away from the state.

