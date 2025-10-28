'No to ropeway': Why Katra residents are opposing the Vaishno Devi project

Protests have once again erupted in Katra, the base camp of the Vaishno Devi shrine, as locals rallied on Tuesday against the proposed Rs 250-crore Vaishno Devi ropeway project, warning that they will resume a hunger strike if the plan is not withdrawn.

The ropeway, proposed to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre steep track to the cave shrine in Reasi, has been met with stiff resistance from residents. Protesters say it threatens the livelihood of over 60,000 families - including hoteliers, shopkeepers, pony operators, and labourers - who depend on the pilgrimage economy.

Carrying pictures of Mata Vaishno Devi and banners reading "No to Ropeway", demonstrators sat on a dharna demanding that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board scrap the project. "We are holding a protest against the ropeway project. We will not allow the ropeway project here," said Sahil Singh, one of the protestors. "We will get the support of the people of Katra, Sangharsh Samiti, Yuva Rajput Sabha, and the Chamber of Commerce. We met all of them, and they promised us support in our fight against the ropeway."

Protesters accused the administration of reneging on its promise of consultation. "The divisional commissioner of Jammu had promised us 10 months ago that the decision on the ropeway would be taken after consulting the locals. But the administration has gone back on its promise. That is why we are back on the roads," another protester said. "Today, we have joined the hunger strike; tomorrow, others will join it. The administration should realise the gravity of the issue and take measures to address our demand."

The opposition to the project is not new. In December last year, Katra witnessed a week-long shutdown and a chain hunger strike led by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, demanding that the ropeway plan be shelved. During those protests, 18 people were detained and later released on January 1.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had later mandated a committee to engage with stakeholders and resolve their concerns. However, with Tuesday's fresh round of protests, tensions appear to have resurfaced, as locals remain steadfast in their opposition to what they call a threat to their traditional livelihoods and community economy.

