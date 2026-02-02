Adani Green, Adani Ports, Adani Power: Adani Group stocks rally up to 5%

Shares of Adani Group companies were seen rallying higher on Monday with select companies from the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate rising up to 5 per cent. Majority of the Adani Group stocks gained in the early with but later pared up some gains as the session progressed.

Adani Group firms, namely- Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Energy Solutions were in focus as exchanges sought clarification from these companies over an article in The Hindu Businessline claimed that the Gautam Adani's conglomerate is planning to make an entry into the Japanese debt markets to raise around $2 billion in yen-denominated issuance, citing sources.

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Adani Green Energy Ltd was the top gainer for the day as the stock surged 4.56 per cent to Rs 842.20, against its previous close at Rs 805.45. It was followed by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports), which gained 3.35 per cent to Rs 1,384 with a total market capitalization close to Rs 3.2 lakh crore.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, gained nearly 2 per cent to Rs 1,980.15, while Adani Energy Solutions Ltd also gained 1.8 per cent to Rs 861.60 in the early trade. Adani Total Gas gained 1.6 per cent and Adani Power was up 1.35 per cent for the day.

Acquired entities like Sanghi Industries Ltd, ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and NDTV were also seen higher. Majority of these stocks gained 2-3 per each before giving up their gains. Overseas brokerage firm Citi has downgraded ACC to 'neutral' with a target price of Rs 1,755 (from Rs 2,750 earlier) considering merger to be favourable for Ambuja Cement.